Six people were arrested Wednesday and charged with felony drug trafficking after police raided an apartment in Hermon allegedly doubling as a distribution center for a Detroit, Michigan-based trafficking organization.

The arrests, which include two people from Michigan and four people from Hancock County, came after a months-long investigation. The group is believed to be responsible for distributing large quantities of methamphetamine, fentanyl, and crack cocaine throughout Hancock and Penobscot counties, according to police.

Those arrested were:

Davon Campbell, 25, of Ypsilanti, Mich.: Charged with Class A Aggravated Trafficking in Schedule W Drugs (fentanyl, methamphetamine, and crack cocaine. Bail was set at $60,000 cash.

Andre Terry, 33, of Ypsilanti, Mich.: Charged with Class A Aggravated Trafficking in Schedule W Drugs (fentanyl, methamphetamine, and crack cocaine). Additionally, Terry was charged with the separate offense of violation of conditions of release.

David Conaway, 22, of Ellsworth: Charged with Class A Aggravated Trafficking in Schedule W Drugs (methamphetamine).

Jacob Murphy, 41, of Surry: Charged with Class A Aggravated Trafficking in Schedule W Drugs (methamphetamine and heroin).

Robert Mann, 42, of Ellsworth: Charged with Class A Aggravated Trafficking in Schedule W Drugs (Fentanyl, Crack Cocaine, Methamphetamine). The charges were aggravated because Mann was found to be in possession of drugs and a loaded handgun at the time of his arrest.

Melissa Giuliana, 27, of Ellsworth, Maine. Charged with Class B Trafficking in Schedule W Drugs (Heroin)

Get our free mobile app

During the investigation, police learned those arrested from Hancock County allegedly would travel weekly to a home in Hermon to purchase "thousands of dollars" of drugs for redistribution in Hancock County.

Maine Department of Public Safety

Police were then able to identify a garage apartment of a house on Cedar Brook Drive in Hermon from which the drugs were being sold. The apartment was being rented to suspected drug traffickers from the Detroit, Michigan area, the police investigation found.

A search of the apartment and related investigations uncovered one pound of fentanyl, three-quarters of a pound of methamphetamine, 87 grams of crack cocaine, $19,000 in cash, a loaded AK-47 rifle, and two loaded semi-automatic handguns, police said.

The investigation involved several agencies including the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, the Maine State Police, the Ellsworth Police Department, the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Department, and the Bangor Police Department.