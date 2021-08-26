Members of the Fairfield Police Department are seeking information regarding a woman who was found deceased in Fairfield on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the KJ, the woman was found at the end of a driveway on Martin Stream Road at about 2:43 PM.

The first officer on the scene attempted to help the woman. Sadly, it was quickly determined the woman was deceased. Her body was taken to Augusta where an autopsy will be performed. She has not been identified pending notification of her family.

While it has not been confirmed, it appears that the woman did not live at the residence where she was found. The resident of the home was the calling party.

It does not appear there is any danger to the public, but police are looking for the public's aid. They are asking anyone who saw a woman walking along Martin Stream Road to call them at 207.453.9321.