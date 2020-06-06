Police Investigating Saturday Morning Shooting In Waterville

UPDATE (7:30 PM on June 6th)

According to the KJ, after initially being taken to Maine General, the victim was flown to Maine Medical Center in Portland.

Original story follows...

According to WMTW, the Maine State Police are Investigating a shooting that took place earley Saturday morning at 150 College Avenue in Waterville.

Police arrived on scene at just after 11 on Saturday morning. They found an adult male who had suffered a gunshot wound. He was taken to Maine General in Waterville and is expected to survive.

According to several real estate websites, 150 College Ave is listed as an apartment buidling.

Detectives are still on the scene of the incident. Members of the Waterville Police Department are being assisted by the Maine State Police.

Detectives have not stated if there is a suspect in the case or what the motive for the shooting could have been.

This story will continue to be updated as more information becomes available...