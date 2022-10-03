Police: Fort Kent Man Arrested for Shooting Neighbor’s Pit Bull

The Fort Kent Police Department have charged a 74-year-old Fort Kent man with animal cruelty after he admitted to shooting a neighbor’s 3-year-old blue nose pit bull.

The family dog named Moose was found dead in their Summer Street yard on Friday evening, according to the Fiddlehead Focus.

Projectile Removed from Dog’s Chest

The dog’s owner, Dr. Alexandra Roberts, called the Fort Kent police after she found a bullet hole in the dog’s chest. A projectile was removed from the his chest at the Maine Emergency Veterinary Clinic in Brewer.

Post for Information on Social media

Roberts posted on social media asking for any information about the shooting. The original post on Facebook is included and embedded below.

Police said 74-Year-Old Neighbor Admitted to the Crime

On Saturday, October 1, police said 74-year-old Harold Thibeault confessed to shooting the pit bull. Thibeault lives across the street from the family in a government housing complex.

Facing Charges, Fines and Jail Time

He faces up to almost a year in jail and a $2,000 fine. the charge for animal cruelty is class D misdemeanor.

Ongoing Investigation with More Charges Possible

More charges are possible as the case and investigation is ongoing, said the Fort Kent Police Chief Michael DeLena.

Get our free mobile app

News Updates and Facebook Link

This Fort Kent news story will be updated with additional information when it is made available and released to the media and public. Follow the Fort Kent Police Department on Facebook.

Check out these 50 fascinating facts about dogs: