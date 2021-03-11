UPDATE: Armed Standoff In Clinton Ends Peacefully

UPDATE: 4:30 PM n March 11th

According to a press release from the Maine State Police, 40 year old Joshua Elliot, of Clinton, the man at the center of the Clinton / Skowhegan armed standoff, has been taken into custody.

In the end, it turned out the weapon police believed to be a handgun was just a pellet gun.

The press release says, in part:

"At approximately 9:30 a.m. on March 11, 2021, Clinton Police saw Mr. Elliot driving a dark-colored truck and attempted to make a stop on the vehicle. The chase began in Clinton near Mile Marker 138, left I95 at mile marker 133 in Fairfield, and continued for approximately 30 minutes. The chase ended when Clinton PD and Fairfield PD were able to deploy spike mats which incapacitated the vehicle on the East River Road in Clinton"

Mr. Elliot was wanted on felony warrants for theft and burglary in Piscataquis County

It is expected that he will be charged with Eluding, Failure to Stop, Criminal Speed Operating After Habitual Offender status, Possession of Fire Arm by a Felon, and Creating a Police Standoff.

The original story follows...

According to a press release from the Maine State Police, the Clinton Police Department, along with members of the Maine State Police, are dealing with an incident on the East River Road in Clinton.

The press release says, in part:

"This is at the border between Clinton and Skowhegan. Somerset County Sheriff’s Office, Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office, Maine Warden Service, Skowhegan Police Department are all assisting with this incident. The East River Road is currently closed. There is no threat to the public. This is an active scene and no further details at this time."

According to the KJ, an armed man has barricaded himself in his car following a chase through Kennebec and Somerset counties.

The chase reportedly went through Benton and Clinton before it was ended when the suspect vehicle hit spiked mats.

In addition to the Maine State Police and Clinton Police Department, the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office, Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office, Maine Warden Service, and Skowhegan Police Department are also on scene.

This story will be updated...

