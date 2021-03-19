Planned Maintenance at the Fort Kent Substation, March 22

Versant Power has maintenance planned Monday, March 22 for their Fort Kent substation.

Nine towns in the St. John Valley region will be affected: Allagash, Eagle Lake, Fort Kent, New Canada, Saint Agatha, Saint Francis, Saint John, Wallagrass, and Winterville.

Service interruption will be for approximately 30 minutes at 4:30 a.m.

Versant Power said the substation improvements are necessary for reliable system efforts. The company said they appreciate customers’ patience and apologize for any inconvenience. Versant said there will be more service interruptions in the next few weeks to finish the project.

Versant is Maine’s second biggest electrical utility, serving more than 159,000 residential, commercial and industrial customers. Their area of service stretches across 10,400 square miles in five counties in eastern and northern Maine.