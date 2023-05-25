Do You Have Spare Egg Cartons? This Maine Food Center is in Need!

The Piscataquis Regional Food Center (PRFC) is making a heartfelt plea to the community as they search for gently used egg cartons. A generous local farmer has stepped forward to donate fresh eggs, but without enough cartons, this precious resource might go to waste. The Food Center, known for its commitment to fighting hunger and supporting the local agricultural economy, is reaching out to neighbors for assistance.

A recent post on the PRFC Facebook page reads:

"The Food Center is collecting gently used egg cartons. We have a generous home farmer donating eggs and are in need of egg cartons. Please drop off clean egg cartons any Monday, Wednesday, or Friday at the Food Center located at 76 North Street in Dover Foxcroft. #givelocal #neighborshelpingneighbors."

The Piscataquis Regional Food Center plays a vital role in combating hunger by connecting rural communities with sources of healthy food. Each year, they receive close to 1 million pounds of food from the Good Shepherd Food Bank and distribute it to local pantries in Piscataquis County, Dexter, Corinna, and Newport.

At the heart of their operation lies the Dover Foxcroft Area Food Center, where community members can personally select the food and personal care items they need twice a month. This approach ensures that individuals and families experiencing food insecurity can maintain their dignity and find the necessary nourishment for their tables.

But the Food Center's impact extends far beyond their physical location. In addition to serving as a distribution hub, PRFC also provides valuable assistance to those who are homebound and in need. They deliver food boxes and farm-fresh produce to low-income individuals throughout the Maine Highlands region, ensuring that nobody is left behind in the fight against hunger.

So, if you have any clean, gently used egg cartons lying around, don't let them go to waste! Consider dropping them off at the Piscataquis Regional Food Center on any Monday, Wednesday, or Friday. Located at 76 North St in Dover Foxcroft, the Food Center eagerly awaits your donations.

We can make a difference one egg carton at a time.