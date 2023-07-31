Pictures: Extreme Makeover Coming to Boston’s Fenway Park Area

Extreme Makeover time for the iconic Lansdowne Street and Fenway Park area. No, the television reality series on ABC isn’t a part of this but wow they could be with what’s about to happen so are you ready? If you’re like me you’re feeling a bit of pit in your stomach because while change and development are part of life and forward momentum, touching anything around Fenway Park feels blasphemous.

WS Deveolpment WS Deveolpment loading...

It is what it is though so here we go according to Boston.com. It’s called Fenway Corners and for the moment Boston.com is addressing our concerns saying that those of us Fenway-fundamentalists need not worry because the Boston builder WS Development promised to preserve the neighborhood’s “grit and grain” as they referred to it. Phew! I’m going to trust. I mean a more modern, up to date area area mixed with that grit sounds like a lot of fun, and necessary to bring a fresh vibrancy to the area. And let's be honest, we know it's going to happen at some point.

WS Deveolpment WS Deveolpment loading...

Fenway Corners is nearly five-and-a-half acres. So basically four blocks surround Fenway Park with the largest of the lots on the corner of the Jersey Street block which I will still call Yawkey Way like so many of us do. Anyway, the plans are still in the works and literally include air rights above the Mass Pike. According to Boston.com when it’s all said and done there will be two million gross feet of office, retail, and residential space spread out over 13 parcels of land and air space. The project plans also include and amphitheater and public roof deck to create a year-round pedestrian plaza.

WS Deveolpment WS Deveolpment loading...

Okay now to the big question, when will construction start and how long will this take. Well, since the Boston area is now stranger to construction hopefully this five to seven year project scheduled to start in 2024 won’t throw Bostonians off to much. According to Boston.com, WS Development is the same company that built the 7.6 million square foot Seaport District project that is the single largest active development in Boston’s history.

Hmmmmm, I thought that was the Big Dig (winky face).

NH & ME Home to Eight Historic Hotels of America, Says National Trust for Historic Preservation