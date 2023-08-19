Pickup Wedged with Tractor Trailer after Crash on I-95 in Maine

A pickup truck was wedged with a tractor trailer in a two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon on I-95 in Farmingdale. The accident happened around 2:35 pm at mile marker 105 northbound.

Maine State Police Maine State Police loading...

Police: “Heavy Rain and Poor Visibility”

The Maine State Police said The driver of a tractor trailer was in the passing lane when “heavy rain and poor visibility” caused traffic in the area to slow down and come to a stop on the Turnpike.

Maine State Police Maine State Police loading...

Pickup Truck was Wedged with the Tractor Trailer

The pickup truck had to swerve to avoid hitting the tractor trailer. The driver collided with the median, “hit the guardrail and ended up getting wedged” with the tractor trailer, according to Shannon Moss, Public Information Officer, Maine Department of Public Safety. No injuries were reported.

MORE NEWS: Houlton Man Arrested for OUI after Police Pursuit

I-95 Traffic Stopped to Clear Wreck

One lane was closed while the other lane remained open. Heavy hauling equipment was brought in to remove the pickup truck and the tractor trailer. Moss said, “all lanes were closed for about 10 minutes while both trucks were removed. Traffic was backed up for miles.” Both lanes were open after the crash site was cleared.

Get our free mobile app

LOOK: The longest highways in America Stacker compiled a list of the longest interstates in the United States using 2021 data from the Federal Highway Administration . Read on to find out which ones are the lengthiest.