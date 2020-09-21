Perham Man Charged With Criminal Threatening With Firearm

A Perham man is behind bars after allegedly assaulting a man and firing a gun at him late Saturday morning.

According to the Aroostook County Sheriff's Office, a man reported that he had been visiting 55-year-old John Whitney at his home in Perham, when Whitney became angry and assaulted him. Whitney then allegedly fired off one round from a shotgun as the man was attempting to leave.

Deputy Sheriff Isaac Ward and State Trooper Andrew Levesque responded to the home but were unable to make contact with Whitney. Shortly after 2:00 p.m., they spotted the man operating an ATV on the Mouse Island Road and initiated a traffic stop. Deputy Ward suspected Whitney was operating under the influence and after a brief struggle placed him under arrest.

Aroostook County Sheriff's Office

Police say he faces multiple charges including Reckless Conduct with a Firearm, Aggravated Assault, Operating after Suspension, Criminal Threatening, Failure to Submit to Arrest or Detention and Operating Under the Influence of intoxicating liquor and/or drugs.

Whitney was unable to post the $750 cash bail and was transported to the Aroostook County Jail.