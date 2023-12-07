Pedestrian Seriously Injured after Being Hit by Vehicle in Maine
A pedestrian was seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle in Cumberland on Wednesday night.
Pedestrian Seriously Injured after Being Hit by Vehicle
The incident happened around 7 pm on Blackstrap Road, according to the Cumberland Police Department.
Road Closed to Traffic during Investigation
Police said Blackstrap Road was closed for several hours as law enforcement investigated the crash. It has since reopened to traffic.
More Information to be Released
The victim’s name and age were not released. No additional details have been made available about the victim’s condition. Police have not released any information about the driver of the vehicle.
Crash Investigation is Ongoing
The crash remains open and under investigation, said police. Updates to this news story will be posted on social media when more information is released and made available. Download the station's app for free to get breaking news as it happens.
