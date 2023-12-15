Pedestrian Died after Being Hit by Vehicle on I-95 in Maine
A 55-year-old male pedestrian died after he was hit by a vehicle on I-95 in Augusta on Friday evening.
Pedestrian Died after Being Hit by Vehicle on Interstate
The Maine State Police said the incident happened around 5:20 am near mile marker 111 in the southbound lanes.
Man Died at the Scene
Matthew Galletta from Manchester, Maine “was in the right hand lane when he was struck by a pickup truck. Galletta was pronounced deceased at the scene,”said Shannon Moss, Public Information Officer, Maine Department of Public Safety.
Officials Investigating why Vehicle was in Right Hand Lane
His vehicle was parked on the side of the Interstate. “The investigation into why Galletta was in the right hand lane is ongoing,” said Moss.
Pickup Truck Driver Injured
The person driving the pickup truck had minor injuries after the crash.
Police Looking for Information
If you have any information about the incident, contact the Maine State Police for Trooper Daniel Grenier at 207-624-7076 ext9.
