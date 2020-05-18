Pauly D's new beard has fans going absolutely wild over the DJ and reality TV star's surprising quarantine transformation.

In case you haven't noticed, the Jersey Shore star has been rocking a brand new look amid the COVID-19 pandemic. In recent weeks, he looked almost unrecognizable after sporting some dramatic new facial hair.

See Pauly D's beard for yourself in the video, below:

Fans have certainly noticed his quarantine beard — and let's just say it's incited thirst all over social media. In fact, Pauly has been trending on Twitter every time he shares a new video or photo of his facial hair.

Many were also quick to point out that the reality star has always been fine... with or without his beard.

Meanwhile, this isn't the only thing Pauly D has changed while self-isolating at home. He also gave his followers a rare glimpse of his natural hair without his signature gel style via TikTok on May 14.

But he's not the only celebrity to unveil their quarantine transformation: Stars like Ariana Grande, Cody Simpson, Blake Shelton, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Kristen Stewart and more have all experimented with new looks as well.