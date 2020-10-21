Patriots vs San Francisco, Sunday, October 25

The New England Patriots are at Gillette to take on the 49ers Sunday, October 25. Listen live on 101.9 The Rock. Pregame starts at 1 pm. Kick-off at 4:25 pm.

The pregame brings you player analysis, team updates + more. Catch all the action during the game with the play-by-play & commentary with Bob Socci and Scot Zolak - and get the wrap-up with the post-game show.

Patriots Focus on Offensive Adjustments with 49ers Up Next

By KYLE HIGHTOWER AP Sports Writer

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Patriots had their worst offensive performance of the season during last week's loss to Denver. Improvements will be needed with a matchup this week against a 49ers defense that ranks fifth in the NFL. But the areas that need immediate attention are the passing game, which has produced one touchdown and five interceptions over the past two losses, and on the offense line, which continues to make adjustments because of injuries and COVID-19.

New England Patriots Broadcast Schedule 2020 - 2021:

