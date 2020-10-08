Patriots vs Denver, Sunday, October 11

New England is at Gillette against the Broncos, Sunday, October 11th. Pregame starts at 1:30 pm. Kick off is 4:25 pm. Listen live on 101.9 The Rock.

The pregame brings you player analysis, team updates + more. Catch all the action during the game with the play-by-play & commentary - and get the wrap-up with the post-game show.

PATRIOTS NEWS:

UPDATE, October 7: Pats Cancel Practices After Gilmore Tests Positive For Covid

By KYLE HIGHTOWER AP Sports Writer

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The New England Patriots canceled practices for Wednesday and Thursday after reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore became the third player on the team in five days to test positive for the coronavirus. In a statement posted on Twitter, Gilmore acknowledged his positive test, but said he remains asymptomatic. Starting quarterback Cam Newton missed New England's loss at Kansas City on Monday night after a positive COVID-19 test and was added to the reserve list Saturday. Another practice squad player was added to the list Tuesday.

New England Patriots Broadcast Schedule 2020 - 2021:

