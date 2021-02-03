Patriots Sending 4 Maine Health Care Workers to Super Bowl LV

Oh, this is an all expense paid trip to Tampa thanks to Robert Kraft!

News Center Maine reported that 76 vaccinated health care workers, including four Mainers, are going to Super Bowl 50.

But it's so much more than tickets to a game that the Patriots aren't even in.

This is courtesy of Robert Kraft and his family. They are flying these 76 VACCINATED heroes in the Patriots plane... and that's just the start. This trip includes:

One ticket to the game

A police escort from Gillette Stadium to Logan Airport

An exclusive ticket to the NFL TikTok Tailgate concert headlined by Miley Cyrus

A two-night complimentary hotel stay

A Patriots gift bag

A $100 VISA gift card to spend at Raymond James Stadium

Ground transportation in Tampa

Getty Images

What a trip! They leave Sunday morning and the one and only Robert Kraft will be there to greet them when they land in Tampa, according to News Center Maine. They also get to take the Patriot plane back home.

How were the four Mainers picked from the hundreds of heroes we have?

Well, Kraft gave four tickets to the governors of Maine, Connecticut, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Vermont, the news station stated, and they had health care workers apply through the Maine Health Care Association and the Maine Hospital Association.

From there it was a random drawing. So who's going?

Governor Mills randomly drew names to select Maine’s four winners: Joe Looper, an emergency department nurse at Mercy Hospital, Cathy Bean, the manager of clinical and community health services at Northern Light Home Care and Hospice, Lisa Ireland, a registerd nurse at River Ridge Center and Patrick Keaney, a pulmonary physician at Mid Coast Hospital!

Congratulations, Maine heroes! Have the best time ever!

