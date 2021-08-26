Parents are Becoming Frustrated as County Schools Reverse Plans

Many local school districts have adjusted plans for students in the last couple of days, in response to an increase in covid-19 cases. Some of the schools have been in session for two weeks now, and others were slated to begin this week, but delayed the start. Here is what we know about some of the plans in our area.

MSAD #1 in Presque Isle has had cases and close contacts identified in the high school. In a letter released on Facebook, Superintendent Ben Greenlaw says that masks are now required for all students and staff in the building, regardless of vaccination status. Presque Isle high school began classes last week and masks were not required, now everyone must mask up. The middle school and elementary school students are slated to begin their school year on September 7.



MSAD #42 in Mars Hill is now requiring masks for students and staff inside through at least September 3. After multiple cases and close contacts were identified, the district placed a 10-day masking requirement on grades PreK-12. The district is monitoring the situation in the community and will review the requirement as September 3 approaches. The district dismisses for a 3-week harvest break on September 17.



In Caribou, students were set to return to classes on August 25 but the district opted to push back the start of school to August 31. Caribou administration said that there were at least 2 cases with around 70 close contacts that were identified and played a role in the decision to delay the start of school. Neighboring towns Fort Fairfield and Limestone have opted to delay the start of their school year to August 30.

Van Buren has been dealing with positive cases since the first week of classes. Students and staff are being required to wear masks inside through August 31. As expected, the district will monitor the situation and make plans accordingly as the date approaches.

