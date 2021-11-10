Paramedics Deliver Baby Roadside, Caribou, Maine

Aroostook County First Responders

We have some of the greatest first responders in the world right here in Aroostook County, Maine. When called on to help people in need, they are there quickly and get the job done.

Whether it’s a fire, medical call, or delivering a baby roadside, you can count on the teams in our local towns and communities.

Baby Delivered Roadside by Caribou Fire and Ambulance

You don’t hear this very often - a crew delivering a baby on the roadside, but it just happened to a unit in Caribou. It’s an amazing story.

Sunday, November 7, 2021, the Caribou Fire and Ambulance were called to a home where a woman was in labor and needed medical attention. Paramedics Eric Dickenson and Ryan Hall were on duty and went to the location on the “far corner of the coverage area.”

After a quick assessment of the situation, Dickenson and Hall prepared the expectant mother for transport to a local hospital.

During the trip in the ambulance, the paramedics saw signs of an imminent delivery. They responded quickly and took action. The ambulance pulled over to a safe place on the side of the road and they began to get ready to deliver the baby.

Congratulations to the Mom & Baby Boy

Needing backup and to assure a safe process, a second crew from the Caribou Fire and Ambulance were called to the scene to assist.

Paramedics John Thornton and Dann Cyr helped to deliver a healthy baby boy on the roadside on the way to the hospital.

A big congratulations to the mother and newborn who were then taken to a local healthcare facility, and are doing fine.

Get our free mobile app

A Birthday to Remember

Way to go to Caribou Fire and Ambulance. A big shout-out to all the paramedics involved - Eric Dickenson, Ryan Hall, John Thornton and Dann Cyr.

That’s one birthday they’ll never forget.