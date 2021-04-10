Ashley Benson, Paris Hilton and Sky Ferreira to Star in Pandemic-Inspired Horror Film ’18 & Over’

Ashley Benson will produce and star in 18 & Over, an upcoming film inspired by the pandemic and the surge in popularity of OnlyFans and reality television.

Paris Hilton, Sky Ferreira, Jon Foster, Jake Weary, Luis Guzman, Winnie Harlow, Duke Nicholson, A$AP Nast, John Robinson and Pamela Anderson have all signed on to appear in the film. Benson’s rumored former boyfriend G-Eazy will also make an appearance and is composing the movie’s score, which is a first for the rapper.

This will not be the first time that G-Eazy and Benson have worked together. The alleged former couple collaborated on the 2020 song “All the Things You’re Searching For,” which also features Kossisko.

Not much else is known about the movie, though the film’s creators told Deadline that it “takes place when quarantine leads to a night of terror.” Jimmy Giannopolous and Diomedes Raul Bermudez are co-creators alongside the Pretty Little Liars alum.

“After deciding to shoot this film in the middle of the pandemic, we wanted to make something that would be fun but still a terrifying slasher for audiences during these tough times,” Giannopolous told the outlet. “A film relevant to today’s issues of a global pandemic, reality shows, isolation, OnlyFans, and obsession.”

18 & Over does not have a confirmed release date at this time.