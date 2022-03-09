Pain At The Pump! Gas Prices In Maine Spike To An All Time High

While energy prices have been climbing for the last year, and have spiked in the last few weeks, they have hit an all-time high, following President Biden's announcement that the United States would no longer importing fuels from Russian.

Yesterday's announcement came as the Russian invasion of Ukraine entered its third week.

According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of gas is just over $4.25. The average price in Maine is $4.25. The highest average prices in the state are in Cumberland County and York County, where the price for a gallon is $4.31. In Kennebec County, the average price is $4.27. The lowest price in the state is in Aroostook County, where it is about $4.19 for a gallon of regular.

Prices have jumped an average of 65 cents in the last two weeks.

It could be worse. The price for a gallon of regular in New York is $4.43 per gallon and the price of a gallon of gas in California is a WHOPPING $5.57!

Of course, the price jump is not just affecting regular gasoline. Our listeners who drive diesels are reporting the price of diesel fuel is over $5.00 in many places.

