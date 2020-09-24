Since reopening after being closed for several months during the COVID-19 pandemic, Oxford Casino Hotel & Event Center has had to make a lot of changes. Things like self serve beverage dispensers no longer being available and the hard working staff constantly and meticulously cleaning and sanitizing surfaces.

Slots have been the only games available to play since the opening, with players spaced apart to maintain social distancing, but one of the things a lot of players have missed are the table games like Blackjack, and poker games. Now Oxford Casino is planning a rollout of a limited number of these games with hopes to have some available on Monday, September 28.

In a post on their Facebook page, Oxford Casino Hotel & Event Center announced the return of a limited number of table games with Blackjack, 3 Card Poker and Mississippi Stud available at noon on Monday.

The tables will be in a zone at the casino that only allows 50 people in it at any one time, whether seated playing a game or standing. Staff at these tables will be going through new training on how to deal games while dealing with the pandemic. If you're looking for a low limit table game you may be out of luck since there are a limited number of tables.

More table games are planned to be added in the coming weeks including Mini-Baccarat, Ultimate Texas Hold’em and more Blackjack tables. Craps and Roulette are not planned at this time, likely because of the nature of the game where people gather around the table which would make it harder to maintain social distancing.

Keep an eye on the Oxford Casino Hotel & Event Center Facebook page for updates.