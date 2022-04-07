Overnight Ghost Hunts at Fort Knox Start This Weekend

Fort Knox in Prospect, Maine, is getting ready to open back up for the 2022 season. However, they are not only opening back up for regular-day tourists, but they will also be offering overnight ghost hunting excursions on certain nights.

If you are willing to go to one of the most notorious haunted places in Maine at night, this is for you. Their overnight ghost tours will run from 8 pm to 4 am.

According to Fort Knox's website, Fort Knox is one of the best-preserved military fortifications on the seacoast of New England that has a history behind its walls.

According to Ghost Hunts USA, they will be starting tours on Friday, May 13th (yes, the first one is held on Friday the 13th, coincidence, I think not) and they have a ton of dates added on their website for the season. Ghost Hunts USA will let you spend hours walking around and see if you can find any ghosts roaming around with you.

If you choose to embark on this ghost hunt, Ghost Hunts USA claims that you may hear breathing that isn't yours, and it would not be long for you to realize that you are not alone.

Even the Travel Channel has gone to explore the possible hauntings that are around Fort Knox where they stumbled upon some of the supernatural.

According to Ghost Hunts USA, the ghost of former Ordinance SGT Leopold Hegyi, who was the caretaker at Fort Knox for 13 years, haunts the premises. Ghost Hunt USA states that if you hear footsteps or someone saying, "You're Trespassing," it could mean that you may have encountered SGT Hegyi.

It does seem that without a doubt, Fort Knox in Maine is haunted. If you choose to walk through the dark halls and see if anything gives you chills or someone speaks to you that you may not see, this is a great adventure for you to take.

Gather your friends and don't plan on sleeping if you choose to go on this overnight ghost hunt. You can find more information, dates, and tickets here.

