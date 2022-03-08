Drugs and Weapon Seizure at Woodstock-Houlton Border Crossing

A 47-year-old man was arrested February 18 and over two pounds of cocaine seized along with illegal cannabis and a weapon at the Woodstock-Houlton border crossing.

Toronto Man Arrested and Vehicle Searched

The Toronto, Ontario man was denied entry into the United States by the Canada Border Services Agency and was detained.

New Brunswick RCMP arrested him and searched his vehicle. More than two pounds of cocaine was found and seized as well as one pound of illegal cannabis, money and a weapon. His vehicle was also seized.

Cpl. Hans Ouellette with the New Brunswick RCMP:

The Federal Serious and Organized Crime Unit (FSOC) targets criminal activity involving national security, border integrity, serious organized crime and high-level drug enforcement," explains Cpl. Hans Ouellette with the New Brunswick RCMP. "This arrest and seizure demonstrate part of the important work they do for the province, specifically the Border Integrity group. A significant quantity of harmful drugs has been taken out of circulation and prevented from crossing the international border.

Law enforcement officials said the investigation is ongoing. The man’s name was not released.

