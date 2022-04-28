The Canada Border Services Agency reports a 43-year old man was arrested after agents seized over $290,000 in cash at the Woodstock, N.B. border crossing earlier this month.

On April 4, CBSA officers say they detained a traveler seeking to enter Canada from Houlton, Maine at the Woodstock port of entry.

A secondary examination of the vehicle using various tools and with the help of CBSA Detector Dog Keo revealed a hidden compartment in the vehicle, according to the border service agency.

Officials say they found $292,950 in Canadian currency concealed in the compartment, which they suspect to be proceeds of crime.

A 43-year-old man from Hopewell Cape, N.B., was arrested at the Woodstock border crossing. He was transferred to the custody of the RCMP and later released.

The man's identity was not made public, and officials did not indicate what alleged crime may have led to the arrest.

“This significant currency seizure is another example of how the CBSA and RCMP are working together to fight organized crime at our border and beyond. It is through collaborative law enforcement efforts like this that we will continue to identify and combat complex and evolving threats to our economy and protect our national security interests,” said the Honorable Marco E.L. Mendicino, minister of public safety.

Members of the RCMP Federal Serious and Organized Crime – Border Integrity Unit have since taken the lead on the investigation to determine the origins of the money.

This story will be updated as more details become available.

