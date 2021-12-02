Over 200 Santas Will Be Skiing Down Sunday River’s Slopes This Weekend

Here comes Santa Claus...over 200 of them!

Sunday River is holding their 21st annual Santa Sunday charity event, where over 200 people dressed as Santa Claus will ski down Broadway trail at the same time. Money raised will benefit the River Fund Maine, whose mission is to bring the community together to uplift youth in the greater Bethel region.

For at least a $20 donation to the fund, participants wear a Santa suit while skiing down the mountain along with a Santa hat, beard, coat, belt, and pants and carry a sleigh bell. Every Santa also gets a free lift ticket to ski that morning and a free ticket for use for mid-September.

What do 200+ Santa's look like coming down the mountain at once? A LOT of red!

“Considering the last nineteen months we’ve all had, I’m grateful that we can put this event on again and bring some holiday spirit to the slopes,” said Greg Towle, Events Director at Sunday River. “And it’s all to benefit a cause that supports local youth meet their highest potential.”

You can still register for Santa Sunday through Saturday for at least $20, but if you can donate more, it will really help out River Fund Maine. Register on the Sunday River website by using this handy button below.

