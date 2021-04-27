Governor Mills Ends Maine Outdoor Mask Mandate

According to WMTW, Governor Janet Mills has announced the end of Maine's outdoor mask mandate.

Her announcement came shortly after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced it had modified its masking recommendations. The new national guidance is that full vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks in outdoor settings, but should continue to do so when indoors.

Governor Mills asked that people continue to "mask up" outside when it is not possible to be socially distanced. Also, she reminded people that the indoor mask mandate has not changed. People will still need to wear a mask in restaurants, stores, and other businesses.

