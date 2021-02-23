Out-of-State Hunters Might Have to Hire Guides in Maine

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Out-of-state hunters in Maine might soon be required to hire licensed guides to hunt big game.

Maine is home to a number of popular fall hunts, including seasons for moose, bear, white-tailed deer and wild turkey.

Democratic Senate President Troy Jackson, of Allagash, said Monday his proposal would require non-resident hunters to hire a licensed Maine guide if their own state, province or country of residence has a similar requirement.

Jackson said most nonresidents who come to Maine for big game hunting would not be affected by the proposal. Many Canadians would, however.