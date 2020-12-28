OUI Arrest after Two-Car Crash in Bridgewater, Maine

State Police arrested a man for operating under the influence following a two-car crash in Bridgewater on Saturday.

Police said that 42-year-old James Seeley of Bangor was speeding when he rear-ended another car on Route 1.

Neither of the drivers was injured, but there was extensive damage to both vehicles.

Seeley was being held at the Aroostook County Jail on OUI charges. State Police said other criminal charges will likely follow.