2020 Oscars Seating Chart: See Where Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio and More Stars Are Sitting

The 2020 Oscars are just a couple of days away, and we know where some of your fave stars are sitting.

Pitch Perfect star Rebel Wilson gave fans a sneak peek, partially unveiling the seating chart at the 92nd Annual Academy Awards, which take place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday (February 9).

According to a photo posted to her Instagram account, Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio, who are both nominated for an Oscar for their roles in Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood, are sitting front row. Meanwhile, director Quentin Tarantino is not far behind and directly behind Pitt is actor and presenter Mahershala Ali.

"Bags'ing my seat for the Oscars," the actress captioned her post.

Check out the 2020 Oscars seating chart, below:

In another shot posted to Wilson's Instagram Story, you can that Brie Larson will be seated behind DiCaprio. It's unclear where other celebrities will be sitting, but we can expect all the A-listers to show up, including Margot Robbie, Charlize Theron and more. They will all walk the red carpet before the ceremony begins at 8 PM ET.

Though tickets to the 2020 Oscars are not unavailable to the public, fans can watch at home by tuning in to ABC.