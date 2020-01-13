Oscars Nominations 2020: 10 Biggest Snubs and Surprises

Here are the biggest snubs and surprises from the 2020 Oscar nominations.

The nominees for the 92nd Academy Awards were announced on Monday morning (January 13) and to the surprise of many fans, several big names, including Jennifer Lopez and Greta Gerwig, were left out. Unfortunately, female directors and many actors of color also didn't make the shortlist.

The 5 Biggest Snubs

Greta Gerwig: Once again, the Academy did not nominate any female directors, including Little Women's Gerwig, in the Best Director category this year. In the 90-year history of the Oscars, only five female directors have gotten a nomination in the category, one of which belongs to Gerwig, who was for Lady Bird in 2018.

Jennifer Lopez: The multi-talented star's performance in Hustlers has been the subject of Oscars buzz since the movie's release. Lopez was nominated for Golden Globe and other awards but failed to nab an Oscar nod.

Lupita Nyong'o: The actress, who won an Oscar in 2014, was overlooked despite her incredible dual role in Jordan Peele's Us.

Taron Egerton: The actor was also passed on being nominated for his role as Elton John in Rocketman.

Uncut Gems: The critically-acclaimed Netflix film did not receive and love from the Oscars this year despite rave reviews and Adam Sandler's stellar performance.

The 5 Biggest Surprises

Klaus: Though Disney's Frozen 2 was shut out of the Oscars this year, Netflix's Klaus landed a nod in the Best Animated Feature category.

Scarlett Johansson: The actress, who's never been nominated for an Oscar in her two-decade career, landed not one but two nods this year for her roles in Jojo Rabbit and Marriage Story.

Joker: The Todd Phillips-directed film, which was incredibly divisive among critics and fans, received a total of 11 nominations. Joaquin Phoenix also nabbed an Oscar nom.

Parasite: The film landed a remarkable six nominations, becoming the first South Korean film to be nominated for both Best Picture and Best International Feature Film. It also received in nods for Best Director and Best Original Screenplay.

Netflix: The streaming giant picked up more nods than any other studio, a total of 24, including nominations for Marriage Story and The Irishman.