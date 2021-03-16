Openings for COVID Vaccine Clinic, March 19  

Registration for Northern Light AR Gould Hospital’s Community COVID Vaccination Clinic is open for those age 60 and over, as well as the staff of schools and licensed day care providers. Clinic spots are available at the Friday, March 19 clinic being held at Northern Maine Community College.

Anyone who works for a local school department, no matter what their role, or for a licensed day care provider is eligible for the statewide age exception.  Those under the age of 60 must bring an official identification from their employer that proves they do in fact qualify.

Individuals can register at covid.northernlighthealth.org or by calling 207-204-8551. The Aroostook Agency on Aging also continues to serve as a resource for senior citizens and can be reached at 1-800-439-1789.

