Covid Vaccine Clinic: School Staff & Licensed Day Care Providers 

Registration for Northern Light AR Gould Hospital’s Community COVID Vaccination Clinic is now open for the staff at local schools and for licensed day care providers of any age.

Clinic spots are available on both Friday, March 12, and Tuesday, March 16.

Clinics continue to also be open for all people age 60 or older.

Anyone who works for a local school department, no matter what their role, or for a licensed day care provider is eligible for this statewide age exception. However, individuals under the age of 60 must bring an official identification from their employer that proves they do in fact qualify.

Individuals can register at covid.northernlighthealth.org or by calling 207-204-8551.

The Aroostook Agency on Aging also continues to serve as a resource for senior citizens and can be reached at 1-800-439-1789.