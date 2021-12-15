Online Effort Underway To Keep Miss Maine In The 2020 Miss America Running

Earlier this week, we brought you the news that Miss Maine 2021, Mariah Larocque of Portland, unexpectedly dropped out of the 2022 Miss America Pageant after testing positive for COVID-19.

Miss Maine 2021, courtesy of Miss Maine

Larocque was understandably devastated, organizers say when she tested positive Sunday. She had been fully vaccinated.

But there's still hope for our home state lady, as there's now an effort underway to help Larocque win the America's Choice segment of the competition.

According to Heather Brown, Vice President of Scholarships and Fundraising for the Miss Maine Scholarship Program, In., if Larocque can get enough votes to win, it would come with some scholarship money.

"Mariah can still win the America’s Choice $10,000 scholarship. Please vote for Mariah for America's Choice so she will get the recognition on the national level that she truly deserves! This young woman exemplifies all that Miss America is truly about – tenacity, grace, talent, leadership, hard work, and a heart for service."

Brown says they need 200 people to donate $25 each. However, there is no minimum to the donations, so every little bit counts towards advancing her in the standings.

Votes/donations can be made through this link here.

Larocque is currently in 3rd place. Voting closes at 10 PM on Thursday, December 16th.

Organizers say while she won’t hold the title of Miss America, Larocque will remain Miss Maine 2021, and will work to make the most of the remainder of her year as she holds that title.

You can check out the Livestream of the 100th Anniversary Miss America Competition starting at 8PM on Peacocktv.com.

