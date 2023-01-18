The Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office said a verbal altercation escalated Wednesday afternoon and one was man was shot and another man arrested in Hodgdon, Maine.

Injured Man Take to Hospital

The incident took place on on Benn Hill Road around 1:50 pm. The man who was shot had non-life threatening injuries and was taken to the Houlton Regional Hospital for treatment. His name was not released.

Suspect Arrested Shortly After Incident

Police arrested 34-year-old Paul Stockley from Houlton after locating him a short time after the shooting. Sheriff Shawn D. Gillen said Stockley “fired a handgun during the altercation striking the other male involved.” Deputies took him into custody without incident, said Gillen.

Charges and Arraignment

Stockley faces several charges including Elevated Aggravated Assault (Title 17-A, Section 208-B, Class A). He is being held at the Aroostook County Jail and is awaiting arraignment.

Ongoing Investigation

Sheriff Gillien said the investigation is ongoing.

News Updates

