One person died and another person was airlifted with serious injuries following a crash Friday morning in Dover-Foxcroft.

One Driver Died and Another Driver was Airlifted

The two-vehicle collision happened on Bangor Road around 6:50 am. Emergency personnel from the Dover-Foxcroft Fire Department and Mayo Ambulance were on the scene.

The Dover-Foxcroft Police Department said “the driver of one vehicle was found to be deceased.” The other driver had serious injuries and was transported by LifeFlight to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor.

Bangor Road was Closed for Hours

Bangor Road was shut down for several hours as the crash was reconstructed by officials. The crash remains under investigation. Names were not released.

Multiple Agencies on the Scene

Assisting the Dover-Foxcroft Police Department were the Piscataquis County Sheriff’s Office, the Maine State Police, the Dover-Foxcroft Fire Department, the Charleston Fire Department, the Corinth Fire Department, Mayo Ambulance and Lifeflight.

