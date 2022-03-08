One Maine County Owns the Maple Syrup Game In the U.S.

Yup. We may be on the edge of the country but, Maine's got the market cornered when it comes to producing the liquid gold of sweet syrupy goodness that is maple syrup.

So, which county is the one that stands the tallest when it comes to the maple syrup industry here in Maine?

According to VisitMaine.com, we must look to the west! Piscataquis County owns the maple syrup industry of the United States.

Google; Photo by Nadine Primeau on Unsplash; Photo by Kobby Mendez on Unsplash Google; Photo by Nadine Primeau on Unsplash; Photo by Kobby Mendez on Unsplash loading...

Get our free mobile app

The maple syrup industry of Maine

According to the Maine Maple Producers Association website, Maine makes 575,000 gallons of sweet syrup yearly. This creates a nearly $30 million industry here in the State of Maine.

The industry accounts for about 500 full-time and part-time jobs. Once the sap runs, producers need to act quickly before the sap spoils, which is why production activities are most prevalent around the late winter.

Maine Maple Sunday

Every year, Maine celebrates one of our proudest industries by getting every sugar shack in the state up and running for people to come by and check out the flowing maple.

Many- like, nearly 100- sugarhouses open up their doors, get the stove burning, and let the public in to try out candies and do fun stuff with the family. Tons of products are made from maple sap, including the tried and true maple syrup, candies, ice cream, and whatever else Mainers can imagine into reality.

Additionally, it's not just one day- it's all weekend long. and takes place the fourth weekend of March.

Check out more about the maple syrup industry in Maine at the Maine Maple Producers website. Also, see more about this year's Maine Maple Sunday on the Maine Maple Producers website, including finding a sugar shack close to you.

25 Food Festivals of Maine Take a tour of Maine -- while taking in what makes Maine -- in the year-round festivals offered all over the state. From great Maine seafood and fish to delicious sweet treats to those odd and unusual Maine pride products, here are 25 festivals that Mainers put on to celebrate the great things of Maine with the community.

25 Unique Stores for Maine Foodies From The County to Southern Maine to the Eastern most points, you will find a great variety of unique foods from Maine small businesses. Here are 25 such small businesses bringing their own flavor to the Maine foodie scene.