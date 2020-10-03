One Killed In Friday Afternoon Sidney Accident

The Maine State Police are continuing to investigate a single-vehicle, fatal, accident that took place on the interstate on Friday afternoon.

According to a press release from the Maine State Police, a young man from Bangor was killed in a Friday afternoon accident.

The incident occurred just before 3 PM on October 2nd at mile marker 116 (near Sidney) in the northbound lane.

The press release says:

"The preliminary investigation suggests that the orange 2005 Honda Element utility vehicle was traveling north in the right lane during a rainstorm. Witnesses stated that the vehicle suddenly crossed into the passing lane, went off the roadway into the grassy median where it side-swiped a tree with the passenger side of the vehicle."

The sole occupant of the vehicle, 18 year old Nicholas Caron of Bangor, was pronounced dead by paramedics who arrived on the scene.

The airbags did deploy and Caron was wearing a seatbelt.

Maine Department of Transportation, Sidney Fire Dept., and Delta Ambulance responded to the scene. Additionally, a Kennebec Sheriff’s detective helped interview the witnesses.

The Maine State Police continue to investigate the accident. If you have any information that could aid in the investigation, please call the Maine State Police at 207.624.7076 or 1-800.452.4664

Download our FREE app. You can use it to stream the station, message the DJs, and take part in contests. Plus, you can leave the ALERTS turned on to get breaking news and more sent right to your phone. Just enter your phone number in the box below and we'll text you the download link.