Olivia Wilde Reacts to Harry Styles Fans Who Hate Their Relationship

Oliva Wilde opened up about her experience with Harry Styles' fans. In particular, she got candid about how fans who have been critical of her relationship with the pop star are not indicative of the larger fandom.

Wilde characterized Styles' following as a group of "deeply loving people" in the "As It Was" hit-maker's Rolling Stone cover story.

She and Styles — who worked together on the film Don't Worry Darling — have been linked romantically since early 2021 when they first sparked relationship rumors. Since then, a subset of the One Direction alum's fans have been critical of the relationship on social media.

However, Wilde made it very clear that she does not associate those particular fans with her partner.

"What I don’t understand about the cruelty you’re referencing is that that kind of toxic negativity is the antithesis of Harry, and everything he puts out there. I don’t personally believe the hateful energy defines his fan base at all. The majority of them are true champions of kindness," she said.

Rolling Stone notes some fans have criticized the pair's 10-year age gap, while others have unearthed what they deemed cancel-worthy content from Wilde's social media accounts.

Styles himself also commented on fans who have posted unkind things on social media about people who are associated with him.

“That obviously doesn’t make me feel good,” he said. “It’s obviously a difficult feeling to feel like being close to me means you’re at the ransom of a corner of Twitter or something. I just wanted to sing. I didn’t want to get into it if I was going to hurt people like that.”

The singer also told the publication he brings people up to speed about the drawbacks of being close to him early in relationships, including the people he dates.

“Can you imagine going on a second date with someone and being like, ‘OK, there’s this corner of the thing, and they’re going to say this, and it’s going to be really crazy, and they’re going to be really mean, and it’s not real... But anyway, what do you want to eat?'"