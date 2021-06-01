Olivia Rodrigo and Percy Jackson? Sounds like sweet, sweet music to our ears!

Back in April 2020, the newly-minted pop star revealed she's hiding a treasure trove of songs about the literary demigod, and we pretty much need to hear them, like, now.

The news came courtesy of a since-suspended Twitter account asking the "good 4 u" singer if she'd ever read or was a fan of the YA series written by Rick Riordan growing up.

"Oh my god totally," she replied, before adding, "maybe one day I’ll post all the cringe Percy Jackson songs I wrote."

Naturally, this tease from Rodrigo left fans clamoring in the replies for her to release the songs. "Ma'am, please don't tease me. I'd do just about anything for that. I'm gonna wake up in a cold sweat tonight thinking about this btw," one commented, while another wrote, "i think if she did this i would actually be dead" alongside a GIF of Logan Lerman as Percy from the live-action film adaptations of the series.

To make things even more interesting, Disney now owns the rights to the Percy Jackson franchise, and has been reportedly casting for its upcoming Disney+ series based on the novels as recently as late April.

She may be busy these days juggling history-making albums, No. 1 singles and Season 2 of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, but given Rodrigo's title as Disney's current reigning queen, could she now have an in for the series? Or at least a spot on the soundtrack? Our fingers are crossed!

Check out Rodrigo's Percy Jackson revelation, as well as some of the best fan reactions to the tea, below.