Old Town Man Arrested, Over 500 Grams of Illegal Drugs Seized
Old Town Police arrested a man on multiple charges when he tried to get his vehicle from a towing company's impound lot.
Deputy Chief Lee Miller says Old Town Officers responded to a report of an intoxicated man trying to get his vehicle from a towing impound lot on Thursday, August 19th. When they arrived on the scene, the officers met with Mark Higgins, 59, of Old Town and a female, whose name has not been released.
After interviewing the couple, police arrested Higgins for domestic violence assault and violating the conditions of release on the female. Officers then became aware that there were drugs and a large amount of money at 14 Stillwater Avenue, where the couple lived. A search warrant was executed at the residence, where the following items were seized:
- Approximately 172 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine
- Approximately 302 grams of suspected cocaine and crack cocaine
- Approximately 30 grams of suspected heroin/fentanyl mixture
- Various controlled substance medications of abuse
- $20,473 in cash
After the search, Higgins was also charged with three counts of aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs.