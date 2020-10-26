Old Town, Maine Death Rued Homicide

UPDATE:

The State Medical Examiner’s office has ruled the death of a man in Old Town a homicide.

Maine State Police say 42-year-old Derek Blyth was shot and killed Saturday afternoon inside an apartment on Brunswick Street.

Police say the shooter has been identified and has been interviewed.

The circumstances that led to the shooting remain under investigation, and at this time, no charges have been filed.

ORIGINAL STORY:

One man was found dead in a residence in Old Town after an apparent shooting Saturday afternoon.

Old Town Police responded to a 911 call from a residence on Brunswick Street around 1:30 p.m.

According to state police, the caller reported a shooting had occurred inside the residence.

Police arrived to find 42-year-old Derek Blyth had died from his wounds. The Maine State Police Major Crimes unit continues to investigate.

An autopsy was being conducted Sunday night.