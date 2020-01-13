Old Orchard Beach Man Competes On Jeopardy! This Week

A bartender from Old Orchard Beach will be appearing as a contestant on Jeopardy!

Dennis Coffey, who tends bar at Duffy's Tavern, has already shot his episode of Jeopardy! out in California. Or is it episodes? We won't know until we find out on Friday, January 17 when he appears on the famous answer-in-the-form-of-a-question quiz show. If he beats out his opponents, he'll return on Monday as the champion to see how far he can go and how much money he can amass.

Apparently he takes non-disclosure agreements very seriously as the staff at Duffy's Tavern learned that he had been on the show only last week. Now they're planning a viewing party at the tavern for Friday night.

You may remember another Mainer was a contestant on Jeopardy! in October. Jessica Garsed of Augusta made a run as champion over several days and won $53,000

OmahaSteaks/Twitter

Will Dennis do as well of better than Jessica. You can watch Dennis Coffey on Jeopardy! This Friday, January 17 at 7:30 on WMTW 8.