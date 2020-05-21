Officials: Loon Killed Bald Eagle by Stabbing its Heart

BRIDGTON, Maine (AP) — Wildlife officials say a bald eagle died last year in Maine after being stabbed through the heart by a loon.

The Bangor Daily News reports a biologist at the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife recently got word about the July 2019 attack.

The evidence showed no gun residue but indicated that the big bird had been stabbed through the heart by the beak of a loon.

The biologist believes the loon’s attack was a result of its attempt to protect its chick from the bird.

The attack appears to be the first recorded wherein a loon has killed an eagle.