Now There’s An Adorable Maine Baby Goats In Pajamas Music Video

It's gonna be cloudy tomorrow and rainy on Thursday. Those conditions will probably make most of us wish we could stay inside and bum around the house in our jammies all day, right? Actually, we've heard that a there are quite a few folks out there spending way more time in sweats and/or pajama pants over the past 12 months or so.

You know who else would rather hang out in some comfy fleece? The baby Nigerian Dwarf Goats from Sunflower Farm Creamery in Cumberland…that’s who.

We've featured the impossibly adorable pajama wearin' baby goats from Maine here in the past. And you know what? It's been far too long since we had a smile put on our faces from watching these lovable little buggers.

Time to get all hopped up with 'em again while the romp around. And now things are next level, there's Baby Goats In Pajamas song!

It only makes sense that there would be a song and accompanying music video inspired by and starring some of Maine's biggest tiny celebrities.

According to a post on the Sunflower Farm Facebook page, the video was put together as an East Coast/West Coast collaboration. The song was written by Sean Wiggins (who also sings it), Bart Hendrickson and Scott Wesley Ross in California. There are also appearances by the goats from Thornhurst Farm in North Yarmouth.

Baby Goats In Pajamas is a country song that comically expresses the weariness we all share in the ongoing pandemic. The infectious ditty reminds us that simple joys like animal videos that make us chuckle, are exactly what we need.

"It's the best thing you can do, when you've finally lost your mind."

The first Maine baby goats in pajamas video debuted in 2015. The 60 seconds of cuteness overload has propelled views to over 11 million. If you aren't one of the folks completely obsessed with them that helped get the count to that astronomical number, you can check it out right here.

