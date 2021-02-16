15 Iconic Retail Stores That Don’t Exist Anymore (But We Totally Miss Shopping At)

Shopping online is great, but nothing will ever beat going to the mall and trying out a massage chair at Sharper Image before stopping by Waldenbooks for the latest magazines.

Unfortunately, Sharper Image no longer exists. Neither does Waldenbooks. Teen clothing stores such as Delia*s and Wet Seal are sadly also among the many memorable retail chains that have permanently shut their doors over the years.

So many of the once-beloved retail meccas that once occupied our suburban malls are now just nostalgic memories. While some companies have moved on to become online-only stores, others have barely left a digital trace, since they existed before the era of online shopping and social media.

Below, discover 15 once iconic, now defuct retail stores we totally miss shopping at.