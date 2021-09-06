Northern Maine Men Arrested in Old Town on Drug Charges

Two men from northern Maine are facing charges after crystal meth was seized from their vehicle.

Old Town Police say the men's vehicle was stopped on Stillwater Avenue at approximately 9:30 Sunday morning. Police checked the driver's license and identified him as Jules Michaud, 37, of Mattawamkeag. Michaud has conditions that allowed law enforcement to search his vehicle. That search resulted in the seizure of 124 grams of crystal methamphetamine and other contraband.

Michaud was charged with aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs and violation of conditions of release. His passenger, 36-year-old Drew Somers of Millinocket was charged with aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs.

