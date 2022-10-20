NOAA Predicts Yet Another Warmer-Than-Average Winter For Maine

Contrary to some other predictions, NOAA says Maine will likely see another "warmer than average" winter.

NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center has released its prediction for the 2022-23 winter season. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says another "warmer-than-average" winter is predicted for parts of Maine, and New England. Differing from their prediction last winter, northern and western areas of the state have an equal chance of warmer or below normal temps this season.

"This year La Niña returns for the third consecutive winter, driving warmer-than-average temperatures for the Southwest and along the Gulf Coast and eastern seaboard," says NOAA. Northern Maine is favored with having above average precipitation this winter, the rest of the state has equal changes.

NOAA's prediction once again is contrary to what the Farmers’ Almanac is forecasting. This winter, the almanac says to expect "plenty of snow, rain, and mush—as well as some record-breaking cold temperatures! We are warning readers to get ready to “Shake, shiver, and shovel!“ The almanac also predicts a stormy December.

Mainers know winter here is unpredictable. We'll see what happens.