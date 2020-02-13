Billie Eilish’s ‘No Time To Die’ Lyrics — Listen to the 007 Theme Song

Billie Eilish brought a new vibe to the James Bond theme song.

The 18-year-old released the new official theme song for the 25th 007 film, "No Time To Die." The "everything i wanted singer" co-wrote the new track alongside her brother and producer Finneas.

Listen to the track, below:

"We've always wanted to write a James Bond theme song," Finneas told the Billboard Pop Shop Podcast. "And you know, it's a legendary franchise, so we had to convince a lot of people that we were the right choice. And then we had to write a song that everybody liked. So it was a hard-won process."

The upcoming film will feature Daniel Craig as the MI6 agent James Bond. This will be the fifth and final time Craig will portray the role.

Check out the full Billie Eilish "No Time To Die" lyrics as they become available, below.

[Verse 1]

I should have known

I'd leave alone

Just goes to show

That the blood you bleed is just the blood you own

We were a pair but I saw you there

Too much to bear

You were my life, but life is far away from fair

Was I stupid to love you?

Was I reckless to help?

Was it obvious to everybody else?

[Chorus]

That I've fallen for a lie

You were never on my side

Fool me once, fool me twice

How you dare the paradise

Now you'll never see me cry

There's just no time to die

[Verse 2]

I let it burn

You're no longer my concern

Faces from my past return

Another lesson yet to learn

Repeat Chorus

[Outro]

No time to die

No time to die

Oooh

Fool me once, fool me twice

How you dare the paradise

Now you'll never see me cry

There's just no time to die