NMMC Reports One New Case of COVID-19

Northern Maine Medical Center reported one new COVID-19 case Monday evening. Testing by the Fort Kent hospital has now revealed 6 cases in the past several weeks.

The Maine Center for Disease Control on Monday, May 18, reported another 26 cases of coronavirus and one death. In the past 9 weeks, there have been over 1,700 total cases in Maine.

Seventy-one people have died. Cumberland County has recorded roughly half of the total cases and fatalities.

Also in the state, the Maine CDC says there’s been an outbreak of COVID-19 at a Cianbro construction site in Augusta.

Last week, two Mainers who worked at the job site tested positive for the virus. Dr. Nirav Shah now says that number has increased to 19 people infected.

The cases are connected to a construction site of a residential care facility at the Maine Veterans Homes in Augusta.