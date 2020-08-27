Here’s What Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise’s Notoriously Private Daughter Looks Like Today

Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise's daughter, Isabella "Bella" Kidman Cruise, shared a rare photo of herself on social media.

For most celeb children, a selfie isn't big news. However, 27-year-old Bella has been largely private through the years as far as famous kids go, and she only has 9,073 followers on Instagram.

Bella posted a mirror selfie to her Instagram account on Wednesday (August 26). "All that glitters is gold ... oh wait, it’s just another Instagram filter," she captioned the snapshot.

See the selfie, below.

There's only one other photo of Bella's face on her Instagram account, and it was posted back in May. "The procrastination station," she captioned the photo of her with her tongue out. Most of her Instagram account is filled with her artwork.

The artist and designer has her own online boutique that sells shirts, prints and tote bags with her original artwork on them. She currently has a tote available for purchase that benefits COVID-19 first responders.

Bella was adopted through the Church of Scientology by Cruise and Kidman in 1992 while the couple were still married. Her brother, Connor, was later adopted in 1995 and is two years younger than her.

In 2019, Bella wrote a testimonial about her personal experience with the Church of Scientology.

"This is what I had been searching for. The missing piece. Suddenly everything began to make sense," she wrote about her experience. "We all need to do this. It’s hard work. It’s a lot of effort. It’s a few meltdowns and running to the bathroom to have a mini-episode, but it is worth everything because you will get through."

She also thanked her dad "for everything."

"I would have drowned in my own problems if you hadn’t been there to [support] me," she shared.

In 2001, Kidman and Cruise divorced. The couple initially shared custody of the children. It is rumored that Kidman's relationship with her children is estranged. Both Bella and Connor are active Scientology followers.

Bella is married to British actor Max Parker, who she wed in 2015.